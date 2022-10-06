Vijaya Dashami 2022 | Triumph of good over evil: India celebrates Dussehra by burning Raavan effigies

Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 03:03 AM(IST)

Vijaya Dashami celebrations and cultural practices vary according to the location in India's culturally rich country, but the festival binds the entire nation together with one fabric

Vijaya Dashami 2022

India celebrated Vijaya Dashami (or Dussehra) as several effigies of Raavan were burnt on Wednesday (October 5) across the nation.

Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. It also marks the end of the annual Durga Puja festival.

(Photograph:PTI)