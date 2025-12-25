Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ankit Bawne (15) has three time as many hundreds in the tournament as Virat Kohli (5). Apart from him, Ruturaj Gaikwad (13), Mayank Agarwal (11), Robin Uthappa (11), Devdutt Padikkal (10), and Yashpal Singh (10) also feature in the list.
Maharashtra batter Ankit Bawne has scored 15 hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy - India's premier domestic 50-over tournament. He has three times more tons than Virat Kohli's 5 but has never played for India yet in any format.
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is second on the list with 13 Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) hundreds in 53 matches to go with eight fifties as well.
Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal has scored 11 Vijay Hazare Trophy tons in 72 matches - third most in tournament history. He also has 17 fifty-plus scores as well.
Former India batter Robin Uthappa also has 11 Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) to go with his 14 fifty-plus scores in 80 matches played in the 50-over tournament.
Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal also features in the list with 10 hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) tournament history. He hit those tons in just 29 matches to go with 12 fifties as well.
Along with him, Yashpal Singh has also scored 10 VHT tons as well.