Vijay Hazare Trophy: Meet bowlers with most wickets in one season including Mohammed Siraj

Vijay Hazare Trophy: R Vinay Kumar (28 wickets), Shahbaz Nadeem (24 wickets), Pritam Das (23 wickets), Mohammed Siraj (23 wickets), and Gaurav Yadav (23 wickets) are the bowlers with most in on season of tournament.
Former India bowler R Vinay Kumar took 28 wickets in eight matches for Karnataka during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2013-14. He also took three five-fors includig a best of 5/34.
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took 24 wickets in nine matches for Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19. He also took two five-fors including a best of 8/10.
Assam's Pritam Das took 23 wickets in nine matches during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20. He took two five-fors as well including a best of 5/5.
Ace India pacer Moahmmed Siraj took 23 wickets in seven matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017-18. He took three five-fors including a best of 5/37.
Gaurav Yadav took 23 wickets in nine matches for Madhya Pradesh during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20. He also took two five-fors including a best of 6/40.