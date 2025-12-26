LOGIN
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Meet batters with most runs in a season. No batter has fix place in India team

Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 26, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 16:30 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Narayan Jagadeesn (830 runs), Prithvi Shaw (827 runs), Karun Nair (779 runs), Devdutt Padikkal (737 runs), and Mayank Agarwal (723 runs) are batters with most runs in a season of India's premier domestic 50-over tournament. 

Narayan Jagadeesan - 830
1 / 5
(Photograph: TNPL)

Narayan Jagadeesan - 830

Tamil Nadu's Jagadeesan scored 830 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2022-23. He scored these runs in eight matches at an average of 138 with five hundreds and a best of 277.

Prithvi Shaw - 827
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw - 827

Prithi Shaw scored 827 runs for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2020-21. He scored these runs in eight matches at an average of 165 with four hundreds and one fifty along with a highest of 227 not out.

Karun Nair - 779
3 / 5
(Photograph: Maharaja T20)

Karun Nair - 779

Karun Nair's 779 runs came for Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25. He scored these runs in nine matches at an astonishing average of 389.50 with five hundreds and one fifty and a highest score of 163 not out.

Devdutt Padikkal - 737
4 / 5
(Photograph: Maharaja T20)

Devdutt Padikkal - 737

Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal scored 737 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2020-21. He scored these runs in seven matches at an average of 147 with four hundreds and three fifties along with a highest of 152.

Mayank Agarwal - 723
5 / 5
(Photograph: Maharaja T20)

Mayank Agarwal - 723

Mayank Agarwal scored 723 runs for Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017-18. He scored these runs in eight matches at an average of 90 to go with three hundreds and four fifties along with a highest score of 140.

