Vijay Hazare Trophy: Meet batters with most runs in a season. No batter has fix place in India team

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Narayan Jagadeesn (830 runs), Prithvi Shaw (827 runs), Karun Nair (779 runs), Devdutt Padikkal (737 runs), and Mayank Agarwal (723 runs) are batters with most runs in a season of India's premier domestic 50-over tournament.
Tamil Nadu's Jagadeesan scored 830 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2022-23. He scored these runs in eight matches at an average of 138 with five hundreds and a best of 277.
Prithi Shaw scored 827 runs for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2020-21. He scored these runs in eight matches at an average of 165 with four hundreds and one fifty along with a highest of 227 not out.
Karun Nair's 779 runs came for Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25. He scored these runs in nine matches at an astonishing average of 389.50 with five hundreds and one fifty and a highest score of 163 not out.
Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal scored 737 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2020-21. He scored these runs in seven matches at an average of 147 with four hundreds and three fifties along with a highest of 152.
Mayank Agarwal scored 723 runs for Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017-18. He scored these runs in eight matches at an average of 90 to go with three hundreds and four fifties along with a highest score of 140.