Beyond the Trophy: Beyond the Trophy: The 5 records in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025- 26 you missed

Vidarbha won their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) title and Mokhade played an important role in that. The batter scored 814 runs in 10 matches at an average of 90 with five hundreds - joint most in an edition - and a fifty with a best of 150 not out. He is only the third batter to score 800+ runs in an edition of the VHT behind Prithvi Shaw (827) for Mumbai in VHT 2020-21 and Narayan Jagadeesan (830) for Tamil Nadu in VHT 2022-23 season.