Beyond the Trophy: Beyond the Trophy: The 5 records in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025- 26 you missed

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Stats: Bihar (574/6) recorded highest team total, Aman Mokhade (814) score most runs, Ankur Panwar (25) took most wickets, and Swastik Samal (212) hit the highest score.
Bihar posted 574/6 vs Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26. The team total is highest not only in the tournament histroy but all List A cricket as well. For Bihar, teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit 84-ball 190 and skipper Sakibul Gani smashed 40-ball 128. Bihar went on to win the match by 397 runs after dismissing Arunachal for just 177 runs.
Vidarbha won their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) title and Mokhade played an important role in that. The batter scored 814 runs in 10 matches at an average of 90 with five hundreds - joint most in an edition - and a fifty with a best of 150 not out. He is only the third batter to score 800+ runs in an edition of the VHT behind Prithvi Shaw (827) for Mumbai in VHT 2020-21 and Narayan Jagadeesan (830) for Tamil Nadu in VHT 2022-23 season.
Odisha's Swastik Samal scored 212 vs Saurashtra - the highest individual score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26. He smashed the runs at a strike rate of 125 with 21 four and eight sixes. He is only one of the nine batters to score a double ton in the VHT and only one of two batters this season with Aman Rao being the second one.
Odisha batters Biplab Samantray and Swastik Samal added 261 runs for the fourth wicket vs eventual runners-up Saurashtra. Thanks to the partnership, Odisha posted 345 runs but Saurashtra chased the target with five wickets in hand and 7 balls left.
Saurashtra bowler Ankur Panwar finished with 25 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 - the second most ever behind R Vinay Kumar's 28 wickets for Karnataka in VHT 2013-14. Panwar played an important role in taking his team to the final including 4/65 in the title match but it wasn't enough in the end. His best in the season was 5/27.
Bihar's Shabbir Khan took 7/30 in the group stage match against Manipur - the best bowling in an innings by a bowler in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26. His performance is the 7th best ever in the tournament history with the best being 8/10 by Shahbaz Nadeem vs Jhakhand vs Rajasthan in VHT 2018-19.