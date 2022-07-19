Victory for the people: Sri Lanka’s protests marks 100 days, waiting for the new leader

The Sri Lankan protests marked their 100th day. It started when thousands of Sri Lankans camped out in front of Rajapaksa’s office on April 9 as a part of a two-day protest; a significantly much larger crowd than what was anticipated, so it decided to stay on.
Minority Muslims and Tamils banded together with the majority Sinhalese to seek the government overthrown of the powerful Rajapaksa clan due to economic problems. Having removed one president from its office, it is now focusing on his successor as the nation’s economic crisis worsens. This happened for the first time in the history of the South Asian Island that a serving head of state resigned.
