Victory for the people: Sri Lanka’s protests marks 100 days, waiting for the new leader

Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 05:34 PM(IST)

Minority Muslims and Tamils banded together with the majority Sinhalese to seek the government overthrown of the powerful Rajapaksa clan due to economic problems. Having removed one president from its office, it is now focusing on his successor as the nation’s economic crisis worsens. This happened for the first time in the history of the South Asian Island that a serving head of state resigned.

The Sri Lankan protests marked their 100th day. It started when thousands of Sri Lankans camped out in front of Rajapaksa’s office on April 9 as a part of a two-day protest; a significantly much larger crowd than what was anticipated, so it decided to stay on.

The worst economic crisis since 1948

It all started after the hit of COVID-19 and the country has a severe shortage of medications, fuel, and foreign currency. The pandemic harmed tourism and populist tax cut by the Rajapaksa administration contributed to the economic catastrophe.

In mid-April, the government stopped making payments on its $51 billion foreign debt and declared bankruptcy.

The capital city, Colombo, saw lines form in several areas as locals attempted to stock up on fuel. People had to wait for hours and even for days to get their hands on fuel. People lacked basic necessities like food.

This made people angry and then they soon started revolting against the government remarking their mismanagement resulted in the country’s worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

(Photograph:AFP)