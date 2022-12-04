Victims, kin of Bhopal gas tragedy stage a protest in the Delhi, demand fair compensation on 38th anniversary

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

On Saturday (December 3rd) as India marked the 38th anniversary of the Bhopal Gas tragedy, the victims and kin of the massive gas tragedy took to the streets of the national capital New Delhi protesting for fair compensation. Let's take a look:

As per Reuters even after almost four decades of the tragedy, survivors are still awaiting justice and government help.

(Photograph: ANI )

Almost 800 people travelled to Delhi to take part in the protest, demanding government's support and correct data of the tragedy.

(Photograph: ANI )

Effigy burnt

Another demonstration in Bhopal featured sloganeering with posters and the burning of an effigy of Jim Fitterling, the chairman of DOW Chemicals. (Image courtesy: ANI Video screengrab)

(Photograph: ANI )

Affected even today

"My family got destroyed by the Bhopal gas leak and even today we are getting affected by the poison that leaked," said one protester, as quoted by Reuters. (Image courtesy: ANI Video screengrab)

(Photograph: ANI )

According to accounts, a pesticide factory's poisonous cyanide gas leak caused the world's deadliest industrial disaster, affecting more than 558,000 people.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Death toll

The official death toll was 5,295; however, unconfirmed estimates put the number as high .as 16,000 Activists predict 25,000 illnesses-related deaths since the spill. They claim that there is still a lot of untreated cancer, blindness, respiratory issues, immunological and neurological illnesses.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Around 40 tonnes of methyl isocyanate gas accidently leaked from a pesticide facility controlled by the US-based multinational Union Carbide Corporation in the early hours of December 3, 1984, and was carried by the wind into the neighbouring slums in Bhopal.

(Photograph: Twitter )