Very rare moment amid Ukraine war: Russian and US troops pose for pictures, exchange greetings on Syrian soil

Russia-US troops in Syria

Troops of both Washington and Moscow are there on Syrian soil backing opposing sides of the war that has ravaged the Middle Eastern country since 2011.

In 2014, the US first deployed troops in northeast Syria, which was a part of a coalition to combat the Islamic State group. On the other hand, the Russian military backed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since 2015. However, the forces were not deployed in the northeast until 2019 after a Turkish invasion against Kurdish fighters.

For the unversed, deconfliction channels have been in place since 2015 to prevent any clash between the Russians and the Americans.

Russian troops also helped US forces avoid a face-off with Syrian regime forces.

(Photograph:AFP)