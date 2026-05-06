/Venues to Host Last 5 IPL Finals (2021-2025)

Explore the venues and highlights of the last five IPL finals (2021-2025). From the record-breaking Narendra Modi Stadium to Chennai’s iconic Chepauk, see where IPL history was made.
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the 2025 IPL between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). With two teams without a trophy playing for the coveted prize, one would definitely end their drought, which was RCB in this case.
CSK’s home venue, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, hosted the 2024 IPL final between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Even though the SRH were favourites to lift their second IPL crown, they crumbled under pressure, with KKR winning their third IPL title.
Perhaps the longest yet talked-about IPL final took place in the 2023 edition between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the hosts, Gujarat Titans (GT), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Played across two nights, this thrilling IPL final saw Chennai equal the Mumbai Indians’ tally of five IPL titles by beating GT in a last-ball thriller.
The renovated Motera Stadium, also renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium, hosted its first-ever IPL final in 2022 between the tournament debutants Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Hardik Pandya-led GT beat the Royals in a one-sided final to lift their maiden IPL trophy.
The last IPL final outside of India was the 2021 IPL final in Dubai between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. A clash between two titans, top-performing teams, saw CSK stand tall in the end, lifting their fourth IPL trophy.