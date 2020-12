Venice submerged, way too much this time

Water entered St Mark's Square and other parts of Venice, Italy when newly installed mobile artificial dam system failed to activate. The MOSE system could not prevent water from entering the Rennaissance city at the time of "acqua alta" or high tide event

Venice flood

People talk photos in the middle of a flooded St. Mark's Square on December 8, 2020 in Venice following a high tide "Alta Acqua" event following heavy rains and strong winds, and the mobile gates of the MOSE Experimental Electromechanical Module that protects the city of Venice from floods, were not lifted



(Photograph:AFP)