Venice Film Festival: Barbara Palvin to Penelope Cruz: Celebs up the style quotient on the red carpet

The Venice Film Festival opened in style on September 1 and many stars graced the Lido's red carpet with their spectacular sartorial sense, Covid restrictions notwithstanding. 

Take a look at some fashion moments from the film festival. 

View in App

Penelope Cruz

Decked out in a black and white Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz led the comeback of movie stars to the red carpet of the Venice film festival on its opening night.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Bianca Balti

Bianca Balti steals the show from everyone at the Venice film festival opening night. The Italian model looked sensational in a yellow ruffled gown with matching stone jewellery. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima stepped out in a custom made strapless Etro red colour gown featuring cross cutouts and a thigh-high slit. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Helen Mirren

Actor Helen Mirren looked stunning at the Venice Film Festival. The actress struck poses in a floor-length silver sequin gown. The award-winning movie star swept her hair back from her face with a matching headband and enhanced her looks with elegant make-up.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Georgina Rodriguez

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on the red carpet with a classic look. Georgina was wearing a formal suit in black, revealing her chest and gave a sparkly stint with some accessories.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin was looking every inch of a diva in a strapless black Armani Privé gown at the premiere of 'Madres Paralelas'

(Photograph:Twitter)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo walked the red carpet in a custom sequin plunging Atelier Versace straight gown with a high slit. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App