Venice Film Festival: Barbara Palvin to Penelope Cruz: Celebs up the style quotient on the red carpet

Decked out in a black and white Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz led the comeback of movie stars to the red carpet of the Venice film festival on its opening night.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti steals the show from everyone at the Venice film festival opening night. The Italian model looked sensational in a yellow ruffled gown with matching stone jewellery.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima stepped out in a custom made strapless Etro red colour gown featuring cross cutouts and a thigh-high slit.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Helen Mirren
Actor Helen Mirren looked stunning at the Venice Film Festival. The actress struck poses in a floor-length silver sequin gown. The award-winning movie star swept her hair back from her face with a matching headband and enhanced her looks with elegant make-up.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Georgina Rodriguez
Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on the red carpet with a classic look. Georgina was wearing a formal suit in black, revealing her chest and gave a sparkly stint with some accessories.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin was looking every inch of a diva in a strapless black Armani Privé gown at the premiere of 'Madres Paralelas'
(Photograph:Twitter)
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo walked the red carpet in a custom sequin plunging Atelier Versace straight gown with a high slit.