/Venezuela's President KIDNAPPED? Donald Trump says Nicolás Maduro captured and flown out of the country

The capture was preceded by a massive, precise military strike on the capital. Verified reports confirm at least seven major explosions rocked Caracas early this morning, specifically targeting the La Carlota Airbase and Fuerte Tiuna (the military base where Maduro is known to reside).
President Trump has officially declared that Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been captured and successfully flown out of Venezuela. The announcement, made via Truth Social, confirms the end of Maduro’s 13-year rule, stating the operation was conducted in conjunction with US Law Enforcement (likely the DEA/Marshals given the existing indictments).
The capture was preceded by a massive, precise military strike on the capital. Verified reports confirm at least seven major explosions rocked Caracas early this morning, specifically targeting the La Carlota Airbase and Fuerte Tiuna (the military base where Maduro is known to reside). This "shock and awe" campaign likely neutralized the regime's praetorian guard, allowing for the extraction.
This event is the direct execution of a warning given late last year. In November 2025, reports confirmed Trump gave Maduro a stark choice via backchannels: "Leave or face consequences.". Maduro reportedly tried to negotiate for amnesty and was rejected. Today’s operation confirms the expiration of that offer.
Trump’s specific mention of "US Law Enforcement" is critical. Maduro was not just a head of state; he was a federal fugitive indicted by the DOJ in 2020 for "narco-terrorism" with a $15 million bounty on his head. Legally, this frames the operation not as a war of aggression, but as the execution of a long-standing arrest warrant against a drug kingpin.
This was not a sudden attack. It follows a 4-month "shadow war" that began in August 2025, involving the seizure of oil tankers, strikes on drug boats (Operation Southern Spear), and a total naval blockade. The US systematically dismantled Maduro’s financial lifelines (the "Shadow Fleet") before striking the leader himself.
With Maduro gone, the path to the Orinoco Oil Belt is open. Just yesterday (Jan 2), Maduro desperately offered to hand over oil contracts to US companies to stop the bombing. Now, the US is positioned to install a transition government that will likely restore verified US access to the world's largest heavy crude reserves, a stated goal of the Trump administration ("We want it back").
The President has scheduled a News Conference today at 11:00 AM at Mar-a-Lago to provide details. Expect the release of "proof of life" footage of the captured dictator and the announcement of a Transitional Council to govern Venezuela, likely ending the "dual presidency" crisis and restoring the US-backed opposition to power.