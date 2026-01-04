/Venezuela's Maduro brought to New York but Mayor Mamdani calls it 'act of war' - Can he stop Trump administration?

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the US action against Venezuela an “act of war,” saying it impacts New Yorkers as Maduro is held in Brooklyn. Trump Jr. countered that Venezuelans fled dictatorship and support the move. India issued a travel advisory, while Venezuela named an interim leader.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has slammed the Trump administration for its action in Venezuela calling it ‘act of war.' Venezuela's Nicholas Maduro is in NYC and will be in Brooklyn Detention Centre. Mayor Mamdani said in a post on X, “Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law. This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers.”
In response to Mamdani, Trump Jr. said that tens of thousands of Venezuelans live in New York City and hundreds of thousands across other American cities because they were forced to flee the dictatorial regime in their country. He added that the Venezuelan people, including those he has seen in South Florida, are ecstatic.
Mayor Mamdani has very limited legal authority to stop the federal government's actions in this situation. Maduro is in the custody of federal agencies (such as the DEA) and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a federal facility over which the mayor has no control.
In a quick and precise military operation, the US, on Saturday (Jan 3), captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro under "Operation Absolute Resolve." Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were dragged out of their bedroom and have been brought to New York
Addressing the media after the operation, Trump said that Washington will rule Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.” Trump also said that “very large United States oil companies” would move into Venezuela to “fix the badly broken… oil infrastructure and start making money for the country”. He added that his administration’s actions “will make the people of Venezuela rich, independent and safe.”
In its first statement after the United States bombed Venezuela and captured its President Nicholas Maduro, India has advised its citizens to avoid all “non-essential travel” to the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), late on Saturday (Jan 3), issued the advisory and urged citizens in the country to maintain “extreme caution." Indians in Venezuela have also been advised to restrict their movements, and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Caracas. New Delhi has not yet commented on the evolving situation, beyond the advisory for citizens.
Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to become the country's interim leader. US has not responded to the development