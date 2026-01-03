LOGIN
Venezuela President captured: US forces dragged Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from their bedroom during the operation

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 21:43 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 21:43 IST

According to CNN, US forces captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a Caracas raid. The couple was dragged from their bedroom and is being transported to New York to face criminal charges.

Pre-dawn raid
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Pre-dawn raid

Elite US special forces carried out a lightning strike in Caracas early on Saturday to seize the Venezuelan leader.

Seized from their bedroom
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Seized from their bedroom

According to CNN, US forces dragged President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their bedroom during the operation.

Elite Delta Force operation
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Elite Delta Force operation

The high-stakes raid was executed by the US Army's Delta Force and reportedly lasted less than 30 minutes.

Transported to New York
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Transported to New York

President Trump stated that Maduro and his wife are aboard the USS Iwo Jima and are being flown to the United States. They are expected to face charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation in New York.

Explosions rock the capital
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Explosions rock the capital

At least seven massive blasts targeted military installations and communication antennas across Caracas. CNN reported that electricity was cut in several areas of the city as low-flying aircraft roamed the skies for over an hour.

Trump hails mission
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Trump hails mission

Donald Trump posted on social media that the US successfully carried out a large-scale strike and captured the Venezuelan leader. The president described the operation as "brilliant" and confirmed it was done in conjunction with US law enforcement.

Government in crisis
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Government in crisis

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the government does not know the whereabouts of the president and first lady. The Venezuelan government has condemned the operation as a "grave military aggression" and a violation of international law.

