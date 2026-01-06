LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Venezuela President captured: Trump warns Venezuela to cooperate or risk new U.S. military attack

Venezuela President captured: Trump warns Venezuela to cooperate or risk new U.S. military attack

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 24:09 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 24:13 IST

President Trump warns of a second military attack on Venezuela following the capture of Nicolas Maduro. The US now demands full cooperation from the interim government in Caracas.

Maduro Captured in Caracas
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Maduro Captured in Caracas

US special forces captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during a pre-dawn raid on their residence at Fort Tiuna on 3 January 2026. The operation involved over 150 aircraft providing cover for a ground force that extracted the couple within two and a half hours.

Facing Trial in New York
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Facing Trial in New York

Following his extraction, Maduro was flown to New York and processed by the Drug Enforcement Administration before appearing in a Manhattan federal court. He pleaded not guilty on 5 January 2026 to charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation.

Trump Warns of Second Strike
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump Warns of Second Strike

President Trump has threatened a second military intervention if the remaining Venezuelan leadership fails to cooperate with US demands. He stated that the US is prepared to launch another attack to ensure the country is "fixed" according to American interests.

Ultimatum to Interim President
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Ultimatum to Interim President

Trump issued a direct warning to newly sworn-in interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, stating she could pay a “bigger price than Maduro” if she resists. While Rodriguez has called for a respectful relationship, Trump maintains that the US is now effectively in charge.

Massive US Military Presence
5 / 7
(Photograph: X/White House)

Massive US Military Presence

The US is currently maintaining a 15,000-strong military force in the Caribbean to sustain leverage over the transition in Caracas. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed this force serves as a "quarantine" to control the entry and exit of strategic resources.

Control Over Oil Resources
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Control Over Oil Resources

President Trump has emphasised that the US will take a leadership role in managing Venezuela’s oil sector and strategic mineral resources. Experts suggest the ouster aims to reroute oil exports back to American refiners and away from international competitors like China.

Global Outcry Over Intervention
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Global Outcry Over Intervention

Russia, China, and the European Union have condemned the US operation as a violation of international law and Venezuelan sovereignty. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern that the raid sets a dangerous precedent for international security.

Trending Photo

US vs Cuba: How Fidel Castro turned a US ally into a Cold War enemy
7

US vs Cuba: How Fidel Castro turned a US ally into a Cold War enemy

Venezuela President captured: Trump warns Venezuela to cooperate or risk new U.S. military attack
7

Venezuela President captured: Trump warns Venezuela to cooperate or risk new U.S. military attack

‘PM Modi not that happy with me’: Donald Trump reveals India's response on tariffs
7

‘PM Modi not that happy with me’: Donald Trump reveals India's response on tariffs

Who controls the world’s oil? Top 7 countries ranked with largest reserves: Check where Venezuela ranks
7

Who controls the world’s oil? Top 7 countries ranked with largest reserves: Check where Venezuela ranks

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Iyer hits 82, Gill fails on return & Aman Rao 200 among other notable performances
6

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Iyer hits 82, Gill fails on return & Aman Rao 200 among other notable performances