Venezuela President captured: How months of planning and rehearsals by US forces led to the capture

Published: Jan 04, 2026, 16:38 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 16:38 IST

US elite forces captured Nicolas Maduro after months of secret rehearsals. The audacious raid in Caracas ended with Maduro facing federal charges in New York.

Operation Absolute Resolve
Operation Absolute Resolve

US forces launched a large-scale strike on Venezuela early on 3 January 2026 to capture Nicolas Maduro. More than 150 aircraft conducted airstrikes around Caracas during the pre-dawn military mission.

Months of secret planning
Months of secret planning

The US military spent months rehearsing the operation and tracking Maduro's daily routines and location. General Dan Caine confirmed that troops learned every detail of his life to ensure tactical success.

Elite Delta Force raid
Elite Delta Force raid

The Army's elite Delta Force carried out the ground raid to seize Maduro from his compound. FBI Hostage Rescue Team personnel accompanied the military to formally arrest the leader and his wife.

Darkness over Caracas
Darkness over Caracas

US forces jammed the electrical grid and turned off the lights in Caracas to cover their movements. The strike targeted key military installations like Fort Tiuna where Maduro was staying at the time.

Captured and flown out
Captured and flown out

Maduro and Cilia Flores were taken by helicopter to the amphibious warship USS Iwo Jima. Donald Trump shared a photo of a blindfolded Maduro wearing noise-cancelling headphones on the vessel.

Facing justice in New York
Facing justice in New York

The captured leader arrived in New York to face criminal charges for narco-terrorism conspiracy. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated the couple will face the full wrath of American justice.

US to run Venezuela
US to run Venezuela

Donald Trump announced that the United States will run Venezuela until a proper transition occurs. The US plans to fix the oil infrastructure and sell oil to other nations during this period.

‘Confirms rogue and brutal nature of US’: North Korea condemns US strikes on Venezuela and capture of Maduro
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Meet 5 batters to reach fastest 11,000 ODI runs
Where is Nicolas Maduro being held? From Mangione to Diddy, who else is inside Brooklyn Detention Center
‘Nicolás Maduro jailed’: Why is the Brooklyn federal jail holding toppled Venezuelan leader considered a ‘hell hole’?
