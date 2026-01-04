/Venezuela President captured: How months of planning and rehearsals by US forces led to the capture

US elite forces captured Nicolas Maduro after months of secret rehearsals. The audacious raid in Caracas ended with Maduro facing federal charges in New York.
US forces launched a large-scale strike on Venezuela early on 3 January 2026 to capture Nicolas Maduro. More than 150 aircraft conducted airstrikes around Caracas during the pre-dawn military mission.
The US military spent months rehearsing the operation and tracking Maduro's daily routines and location. General Dan Caine confirmed that troops learned every detail of his life to ensure tactical success.
The Army's elite Delta Force carried out the ground raid to seize Maduro from his compound. FBI Hostage Rescue Team personnel accompanied the military to formally arrest the leader and his wife.
US forces jammed the electrical grid and turned off the lights in Caracas to cover their movements. The strike targeted key military installations like Fort Tiuna where Maduro was staying at the time.
Maduro and Cilia Flores were taken by helicopter to the amphibious warship USS Iwo Jima. Donald Trump shared a photo of a blindfolded Maduro wearing noise-cancelling headphones on the vessel.
The captured leader arrived in New York to face criminal charges for narco-terrorism conspiracy. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated the couple will face the full wrath of American justice.
Donald Trump announced that the United States will run Venezuela until a proper transition occurs. The US plans to fix the oil infrastructure and sell oil to other nations during this period.