Venezuela celebrates 212 years of independence with tribute to visionaries

The first nation to gain Independence in South America, Venezuela, commemorated its 212th Independence Day with vibrant celebrations honouring national heroes and showcasing impressive military parades. Witness the rich history and patriotic spirit that define this momentous occasion.

Military Parade, Venezuela

Cadets of the Venezuelan Army marched during a military parade.

Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino gave a speech during a rehearsal parade at Caracas.

Venezuelan soldiers

In preparation for the celebrations of Independence Day, members of the Venezuelan army's special forces marched while shouting out slogans at the rehearsal parade.

President and First Lady of Venezuela

President Nicolas Maduro, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, and First Lady Cilia Flores attended a promotion ceremony for generals, admirals, and military professionals.

Military parade

The Venezuelan Army and Bolivarian Militia drove tanks in a formation during a military parade.

