/ Velayat-e Faqih: How 85 million Iranians are trapped by a law written 47 years ago

At the heart of the current crisis lies a constitutional mechanism that effectively locks the Iranian public out of their own governance. The Supreme Leader appoints the six clerical members of the Guardian Council directly. This Council then vets all candidates for the Assembly of Experts—the very body theoretically tasked with supervising and selecting the Supreme Leader. This circular system means that in 2026, the 88 clerics meant to hold the Leader accountable are, in practice, approved by his own appointees. As the rial hit 1.4 million against the dollar, this "closed loop" ensured there was no constitutional lever for the 85 million citizens to demand a change in leadership, leaving the street as their only option.