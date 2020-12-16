Vatican’s space-themed nativity scene confuses some, angers many

A futuristic ceramic crèche with Mary, Joseph, and an astronaut has drawn ire from Catholics.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Social media reacts
Users on social media called it “disturbing” and incapable of inciting reassurance in such trying times. "Words (are) inadequate for this horrific creation which must have come from the planet Zog”, a user wrote.
Squared creations
Mary, Joseph, and the three kings resemble cubic chess figures, with the animals looking very square and odd. Every year the Vatican uses a different nativity set up, usually donated by towns and artists.
A modernist iteration
This year’s display has already appeared at many displays, and was made by students and teachers in Catelli - which is an Italian town famous for ceramics.
Homage to lunar landings
The astronaut in the scene represents the two lunar landings that took place in 1960s and early 1970s, as stated in a description for visitors.