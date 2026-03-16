Vanity Fair 2026: Weird and bizarre looks at the Oscar after party- Chloe Zhao, Audrey Nuna, Odessa A'Zion and others

Audrey Nuna, along with EJAE and Rei Ami, won an Oscar for Best Original Song, Golden, from the film K-Pop Demon Hunters. Amid the ongoing controversy around the trio, when the Academy cut their acceptance speech midway, the artist made headlines with her Vanity Fair look. She appeared in an all-gold outfit that captured the attention of everyone, but was not praised by all. The ensemble looked unconventional and bizarre.