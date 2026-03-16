Vanity Fair 2026: Weird and bizarre looks at the Oscar after party- Chloe Zhao, Audrey Nuna, Odessa A'Zion and others

At the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, some celebrities turned heads with their gorgeous outfits, but as it happens every year, there were also a few who failed to meet expectations and became a major talking point for their odd and unconventional looks.
Here comes the end of the 2026 Oscars, and it's time for the after-party. Several stars attracted attention for their astonishing fashion styles, whereas others showcased strange looks, becoming a popular topic on social media.
Zhao wore a gown, which featured black ruffles and dramatic, sweeping bell sleeves, alongside a long face-covered veil, at the Vanity Fair. Her look was described as one of the most disastrous dresses, with many finding it weird and strange and giving the vibe that she was dressed for a funeral.
Lola Young, the English musician, turned heads at the Oscars after-party in a large, silver-toned, Bridgerton-style dress, paired with a slicked-back hairstyle and dramatic eye makeup. Her overall look is claimed to be odd and not so apt.
Audrey Nuna, along with EJAE and Rei Ami, won an Oscar for Best Original Song, Golden, from the film K-Pop Demon Hunters. Amid the ongoing controversy around the trio, when the Academy cut their acceptance speech midway, the artist made headlines with her Vanity Fair look. She appeared in an all-gold outfit that captured the attention of everyone, but was not praised by all. The ensemble looked unconventional and bizarre.
Odessa Zion Segall Adlon, popularly known as Odessa A’zion, was seen in a unique yet somewhat weird dress featuring a structured black velvet top with large and pointed shoulders. While her corseted waist added a touch of glamour, the cage-like detailing ultimately downgraded the overall look.
The Norwegian actress opted for a sheer black dress featuring a high neckline and strategically placed opaque pieces across the bust and lower torso, creating a cutout effect. However, the overall look didn't match the expectations and was considered not the right choice for a major Hollywood event.
Demi Moore wore a feathered black off-the-shoulder dress. What critics found odd about her look was her not-so-ideal choice of a feathered cape. The dress on its own worked well, but the cape made the overall look washed out.
Emma Frances Chamberlain is an American influencer, YouTuber, podcaster, businesswoman, and model. The artist made her appearance at the Vanity Fair 2026 in a most unique yet odd look, featuring a red camisole top, paired with a long skirt and yellow full-length gloves. Her mismatched look led her way to the list of weird looks at the event.
Kidman opted for a sand-coloured full-length fall gown, along with her staple loose wavy hair. Her attire sparked buzz over the Internet, leaving her fans questioning her weird and shocking look.
Cara Jocelyn Delevingne, an English model and actress, donned a patterned black sequined, body-hugging dress. The front of the gown featured the muscular torso of a man, highlighting printed abs and bedazzled nipples. Critics found her look unconventional, but praised it as a daring fashion statement.