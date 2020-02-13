Valentine's Day Special: 6 Netflix series to watch with your partner

From a psychological thriller 'You' to South Korean love story 'Crash Landing on You', here are 6 Netflix web-series that you can binge-watch with your partner on Valentine's Day
'Crash Landing On You' is a 2019 South Korean series that follows a story of a South Korean woman who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and meets an army officer, who agrees to help her return to her country back. Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Spanish period drama television series, Cable Girls' tells the story of four young women as they start working for the same company. The four of them feel attached in different ways, to their families, their partners, or their memories.
The series final season with part 1 is scheduled to release on Netflix on February 14th, 2020.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Virgin River', a romance drama web series follows the story of Melinda Monroe who moves to remote Californian town called Virgin River. She hopes that the small town will be the perfect place to start a new life, but she soon finds that it's not always easy to leave your past, and your pain, behind.
(Photograph:Twitter)
A South Korea series, 'My Holo Love' tells a story of a girl, who accidentally finds a pair of hologram glasses that allows her to see a handsome young man named Holo. And since she is the only one who possesses these glasses, only she can see him. After spending living her life in loneliness, she gets really attached to Holo and starts to love his warm company. But soon, Nan-do, the creator of the technology also the exact look-alike of Holo enters her life and then the girl finds herself in a complex love triangle.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'You' is a psychological thriller series, based on the 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes and follows a story Joe Goldberg, a New York bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love with a customer named Guinevere Beck and quickly develops an extreme, toxic, and delusional obsession.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sex Education is a comedy-drama web television series created by Laurie Nunn. The series follows a story of a boy Otis Milburn, a socially awkward teenager who sets up a sex advice business with Maeve, a confident but troubled classmate - to educate their fellow students in how to deal with their own sexual problems.
(Photograph:Twitter)