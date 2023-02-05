Valentine's Day: 7 tips on how to spend the day together at home

| Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Valentine's is just around the corner and if you are wondering how to make this romantic day more memorable by keeping things simple, don't worry, we have got you covered. Here we have curated a list of things you can do to make it an unforgettable one!



Home theatre

If you and your partner love movies then setting up a home theatre would be the best option for you. Instead of going out for a movie date, binge watch the favourite romantic movie with you partner. Top that with some popcorn and a packet of nachos and sit comfortably and lounge

Cook together

After the Covid-19 pandemic hit our lives, everyone turned MasterChefs and tried something new in their kitchen. The same thing you can also do with your beau this Valentine’s but with a twist. Why not make something romantic together?



Game night

When was the last time you and your partner sat down and played a game together? To raise the fun bar, you can either pick a video game or pull out an old ludo board game or any other game, like Scrabble, chess or a card game that you want to play with your valentine.



Crafting with your memories

The one thing that the pandemic has taught us to value relationships even more than before. So this year why don’t we craft something together? Like painting together or origami.



Spa day

Turn your home into a part-time Spa and be your own masseuse and pamper you and your partner. Take out relaxing oils to relieve stress, a face mask to renew the skin with some cucumber for your eyes. Enjoy the moment together and click some fun selfies and later share them on your Instagram with a humorous touch.



Create a Scrapbook of Your Travels

Get a little crafty and take out your scissors, book and your old photographs of the places you both have explored together. We all wanted to do that at some point of time right?



Ultimate Barbecue date night

The best way to wrap the day is by setting up a Barbecue date with your valentine. Enjoy gathering Barbecue things and cutting vegetables together and at last enjoy those tasty grilled things with your loved one.



