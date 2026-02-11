/Valentine’s Day 2026: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt- Bollywood-inspired floral outfits for a perfect date night

This Valentine’s Day, try florals inspired by Bollywood divas. Whether you prefer something subtle or bold, nothing can go wrong with floral outfits. Five looks to try for the day of love.
Planning a date for Valentine's Day 2026, but not sure what to wear? Get an inspiration from Bollywood’s leading ladies and step away from the same blacks, beiges, and neutral tones, as there's something new in trend-floral outfits. Vibrant and timeless, they can be a perfect choice for the season of love. Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, these actresses show how floral outfits can add charm to your Valentine’s Day look.
Just like Deepika Padukone, you can keep it radiant in an elongated midi dress featuring multi-coloured floral patterns all over. Keeping it modest and sophisticatedly appealing, the actress pairs her look with black heels and opts for selective jewellery pieces. The attire is ideal for those who prefer sophistication with a touch of colour.
The global icon looks as gorgeous as ever in a blue ball gown featuring a green and blue floral wave. The outfit stands out for its subtle drama while giving a rich, elegant appeal. Keeping it simple and rich, the actress styled her hair in dense waves and completed her look with metallic heels.
An ideal pick for a chic Valentine’s date, Alia Bhatt brings out the charm in a red and black floral, sleeveless mini dress paired perfectly with a matching blazer. Letting the outfit speak volumes, the Bollywood diva completes the look with orange stilettos and styles her hair in loose waves.
Tamannaah Bhatia looks straight out of a dreamland in a multi-coloured body-fitting floral piece by Rahul Mishra. The one-sided, elongated sleeve adds drama and artistic flair to the outfit. Dewy makeup and softly waved hair amp up the romantic mood, making this look perfect for those who are looking forward to an elegant dinner date.
This look is from the promotions of her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. Mrunal Thakur chose to look as fresh as a daisy in a floral midi dress with vibrant patterns all across the fabric, a stunning creation by Gauri and Nainika. The actress accessorises her look with selective jewellery pieces, including drop earrings and a fine bracelet. She styles her hair in soft waves and brings her look together with strappy heels.
Janhvi Kapoor brings out the pop of colour in a bright orange mini dress featuring a high neck and white floral patterns. Keeping it breezy and fresh, she styles her hair in a bun with a few loose strands framing her face, opts for selective jewellery, and completes her look with strappy white heels.