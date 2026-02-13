LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /USS Gerald R. Ford joins USS Abraham Lincoln: 5 features that make it a gold standard in warships

USS Gerald R. Ford joins USS Abraham Lincoln: 5 features that make it a gold standard in warships

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Feb 13, 2026, 18:41 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 18:41 IST

The United States has deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford to the Middle East as tensions continue over prospects of an attack on Iran. The world's largest warship will join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, a warship already on standby. 

USS Gerald R. Ford moved to Middle East
1 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

USS Gerald R. Ford moved to Middle East

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the world’s largest warship, is being moved from the Caribbean to the Middle East, according to reports. This would mean that two aircraft carriers will be in the region as tensions between the US and Iran continue to simmer. The Gerald R. Ford carrier is the United States' newest and the world's largest carrier, and was involved in the Venezuela operation.

Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS)
2 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS)

Similar to the older Nimitz-class carriers in appearance, the USS Gerald R. Ford has roughly 23 new or modified technologies which make it more lethal. Traditional steam catapults on the warship have been replaced with EMALS. It uses a linear induction motor to accelerate aircraft, relying on electricity instead of steam. Smoother acceleration reduces wear and tear on airframes, extending their lifespan. The warship can also launch a wider variety of aircraft, including heavy fighter jets and unmanned drones.

Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG)
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG)

Along with a modern launch system, the Ford uses the AAG to recover aircraft, replacing the older hydraulic systems. Electric motors provide "water-twister" resistance and energy-absorbing subsystems. This facilitates the recovery of a broader range of aircraft with different weights, with much higher reliability and less maintenance.

Redesigned Flight Deck & Island
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Redesigned Flight Deck & Island

The "Island", or the tower on the deck, is smaller and located towards the back. This leaves more room for flights to operate on the deck, creates a “Pit Stop" like concept where aircraft can land, be refuelled, rearmed, and relaunched quickly. This translates to a higher Sortie Generation Rate (SGR), around 25-33 per cent more compared to the Nimitz class.

Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE)
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE)

The ship features 11 electromagnetic elevators that rely on linear motors instead of cables. This helps ordnance to move from the magazines to the flight deck faster and with higher weight capacities. This feature makes the warship highly efficient while rearming aircraft, which can be done in "minutes instead of hours."

Massive Power Generation
6 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

Massive Power Generation

Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has a higher power generation than a Nimitz-class carrier. The carrier is powered by two A1B nuclear reactors that are capable of producing 250 per cent more electrical capacity than the reactors on Nimitz. This power generation is intended to support future high-energy weapons, such as lasers and railguns, that are being developed.

Iran-US tensions
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Iran-US tensions

With USS Gerald R. Ford joining USS Abraham Lincoln, there are concerns that the Pentagon could be preparing an attack on Iran. US President Donald Trump had earlier said that a “beautiful armada” was moving towards Iran. Trump has suggested many times that the US could attack Iran over the killing of peaceful protesters.

Trending Photo

New OTT Releases this week (February 16-22, 2026): Kennedy, 56 Days, Pavane- 8 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more
9

New OTT Releases this week (February 16-22, 2026): Kennedy, 56 Days, Pavane- 8 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

From Virat Kohli to Ishan Kishan, 5 batters with highest individual scores in India-Pakistan T20Is
5

From Virat Kohli to Ishan Kishan, 5 batters with highest individual scores in India-Pakistan T20Is

Sanctions on land, aircraft carriers at sea: How US is pushing Iran to the brink
7

Sanctions on land, aircraft carriers at sea: How US is pushing Iran to the brink

Could mass protests in Iran pressure the regime into a nuclear compromise with US? The role of China & Israel
10

Could mass protests in Iran pressure the regime into a nuclear compromise with US? The role of China & Israel

Carrier‑kill strategy? What could be Iran’s missile, drone & swarm boat plan against USS Abraham Lincoln & Gerald R. Ford
8

Carrier‑kill strategy? What could be Iran’s missile, drone & swarm boat plan against USS Abraham Lincoln & Gerald R. Ford