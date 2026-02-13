/USS Gerald R. Ford joins USS Abraham Lincoln: 5 features that make it a gold standard in warships

The United States has deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford to the Middle East as tensions continue over prospects of an attack on Iran. The world's largest warship will join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, a warship already on standby.
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the world’s largest warship, is being moved from the Caribbean to the Middle East, according to reports. This would mean that two aircraft carriers will be in the region as tensions between the US and Iran continue to simmer. The Gerald R. Ford carrier is the United States' newest and the world's largest carrier, and was involved in the Venezuela operation.
Similar to the older Nimitz-class carriers in appearance, the USS Gerald R. Ford has roughly 23 new or modified technologies which make it more lethal. Traditional steam catapults on the warship have been replaced with EMALS. It uses a linear induction motor to accelerate aircraft, relying on electricity instead of steam. Smoother acceleration reduces wear and tear on airframes, extending their lifespan. The warship can also launch a wider variety of aircraft, including heavy fighter jets and unmanned drones.
Along with a modern launch system, the Ford uses the AAG to recover aircraft, replacing the older hydraulic systems. Electric motors provide "water-twister" resistance and energy-absorbing subsystems. This facilitates the recovery of a broader range of aircraft with different weights, with much higher reliability and less maintenance.
The "Island", or the tower on the deck, is smaller and located towards the back. This leaves more room for flights to operate on the deck, creates a “Pit Stop" like concept where aircraft can land, be refuelled, rearmed, and relaunched quickly. This translates to a higher Sortie Generation Rate (SGR), around 25-33 per cent more compared to the Nimitz class.
The ship features 11 electromagnetic elevators that rely on linear motors instead of cables. This helps ordnance to move from the magazines to the flight deck faster and with higher weight capacities. This feature makes the warship highly efficient while rearming aircraft, which can be done in "minutes instead of hours."
Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has a higher power generation than a Nimitz-class carrier. The carrier is powered by two A1B nuclear reactors that are capable of producing 250 per cent more electrical capacity than the reactors on Nimitz. This power generation is intended to support future high-energy weapons, such as lasers and railguns, that are being developed.
With USS Gerald R. Ford joining USS Abraham Lincoln, there are concerns that the Pentagon could be preparing an attack on Iran. US President Donald Trump had earlier said that a “beautiful armada” was moving towards Iran. Trump has suggested many times that the US could attack Iran over the killing of peaceful protesters.