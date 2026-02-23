USS Gerald R. Ford in Greece amid US–Iran tensions: How soon could it reach USS Abraham Lincoln in a potential strike posture?

Although the US Navy has not made any official announcements, the USS Gerald R. Ford would typically transit from Souda Bay to the Gulf region via the eastern Mediterranean and the Suez Canal, covering approximately 1,500–1,800 nautical miles. At a standard operational speed of 20–25 knots, the journey would take around three to four days under normal conditions, from the start of the transit, though faster transit is possible if operational requirements demand.