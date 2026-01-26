/USS Abraham Lincoln vs Fujian: Comparing the US and China’s aircraft carriers' muscle in the ocean

The Fujian is the largest warship ever built in Asia and the world’s biggest conventionally powered carrier. It was under construction for several years, and its CATOBAR (Catapult-Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) system is a first for China, replacing the ski-jump ramps used on its earlier carriers.

Meanwhile, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN‑72), the fifth Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier commissioned in 1989, projects US power worldwide with 90+ aircraft, 5,000 crew and nuclear propulsion for 20+ years without refuelling. Deployed to the Middle East and Indo‑Pacific in 2026, it deters Iran and China, supports allies and enables sustained strikes without land bases.