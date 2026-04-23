/USS Abraham Lincoln or USS Gerald R. Ford: Which US Navy warship has bad toilets?

Published: Apr 23, 2026, 18:47 IST | Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 18:47 IST
The USS Gerald R. Ford suffers from chronic plumbing failures due to its modern vacuum toilet system. Unlike the gravity-based USS Abraham Lincoln, the Ford's narrow pipes constantly clog, forcing the Navy to spend $400,000 per chemical flush.
1 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)
The Supercarrier Plumbing War
While nuclear supercarriers project unmatched global power, their internal plumbing systems vary wildly. Between the older USS Abraham Lincoln and the modern USS Gerald R. Ford, the newest warship suffers from a massively expensive sewage crisis.
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
The Reliable Older Tech
The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on a traditional, gravity-based Collection, Holding and Transfer plumbing system. This network flushes heavy-duty stainless steel commodes using pressurised seawater, reliably handling the extreme daily demands of a 5,000-person crew.
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)
The Ford's High-Tech Vacuum
In stark contrast, the $13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford utilises a Vacuum Collection, Holding and Transfer system. Similar to commercial airliner toilets, this modern network uses negative air pressure and minimal water to rapidly pull waste through narrow pipes.
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)
A Massive Design Flaw
A 2020 Government Accountability Office report revealed that the Ford's vacuum pipes are significantly undersized for a massive combat crew. With thousands of sailors continuously using the system, sensitive vacuum valves frequently fail and cause massive zone-wide outages.
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)
Chronic Calcium Clogs
Because the modern vacuum system moves less water, highly concentrated waste interacts with the pipes to create severe calcium scale buildup. This hard mineral scale rapidly chokes the narrow vacuum lines, bringing the ship's entire sanitation network to a halt.
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI)
The $400,000 Acid Flush
To restore suction, maintenance crews must regularly pump highly corrosive chemicals through the entire ship while in port. According to official reports, the US Navy spends a staggering $400,000 per acid flush just to unclog the Ford's sophisticated plumbing network.
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)
Which is more reliable
While the Ford boasts electromagnetic catapults and advanced radar, recent 2026 media investigations highlight its high-tech vacuum toilets as a chronic logistical failure. Ultimately, the USS Abraham Lincoln wins the plumbing battle, proving that older gravity-based systems are far more reliable.