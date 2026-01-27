/USS Abraham Lincoln can't attack Iran? Here's why UAE just banned US strikes from its territorial waters and soil

For decades, the Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi has served as a crown jewel for the U.S. Air Force, housing thousands of personnel and advanced jets. The UAE’s new ban means that the F-35s and refueling tankers stationed there are now grounded for any offensive mission against Iran. By removing this "land-based launchpad," the UAE has forced the US to look toward the sea, making the USS Abraham Lincoln the primary platform for any potential response.