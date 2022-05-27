USA's most powerful gun lobby goes ahead with weapons convention, just days after Texas school massacre

What NRA has to say

Even as protests ring the city, with hundreds pouring onto the streets, in grief, questioning the country's gun laws and demanding justice, Phil Journey, an NRA board member has come out to say that he would not support banning it limiting access to firearms. He instead said to prevent gun violence focus needs to be on better mental health care.

On the other hand, the NRA in an online statement said that the gun show will 'reflect on' the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and “pray for the victims, recognise our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

The NRA said it was committed to "making our schools secure" in a brief statement that expressed sympathy for the victims but did not address that the 18-year-old gunman had been able to legally buy the assault rifle used in the mass shooting.

