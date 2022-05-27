USA's most powerful gun lobby goes ahead with weapons convention, just days after Texas school massacre
Updated: May 27, 2022, 01:04 PM(IST)
Just four days after the horrifying Texas school massacre that killed at least 19 students and two teachers, America's National Rifle Association (NRA) is gearing up for its annual convention in Houston.
Billed as the "largest gathering of Second Amendment attorneys in the country" the event is scheduled to take place on Friday (May 26).
As the Associated Press puts it, leaders from the gun-rights lobbying group will gather to 'reflect on' and 'deflect' any blame for the deadly Texas shooting.
Bigwigs at the convention
The latest edition of this annual convention is set to feature bigwigs like former US President Donald Trump, and US Senator Ted Cruz.
Taking to his social media network, Truth Social, the former President Trump said "America needs real solutions and real leadership at this moment, not politicians and partisanship."
"That's why I will keep my longstanding commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America," he added.
Texas governor 'at' the Gun summit
Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, the state where the recent massacre took place was also scheduled to speak at the convention, but as per reports, he has cancelled his in-person speech. According to a press release from his office, he will now hold a press conference at Uvalde High School on Friday.
However, as per a report by The Hill, Abbott will be sending a pre-recorded video to the summit in lieu of appearing in person.
Performers withdraw after tragic shooting
Other speakers and performers like "American Pie" singer Don McLean have backed out. In light of the tragic Texas incident, the singer said it would be disrespectful to continue with his act.
Two Republican Texas politicians who were supposed to speak Friday, US Senator John Cornyn and US Representative Dan Crenshaw, have cancelled their appearances due to scheduling conflicts, according to their staff.
Lee Greenwood and Larry Stewart, two-country artists, have also withdrawn, according to Variety.
Prayers one day, gun convention the next
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, stated that the city is required to accommodate the NRA event, which has been contracted for more than two years. However, he urged politicians to avoid it.
"You can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next," Turner remarked, "That’s wrong."
What NRA has to say
Even as protests ring the city, with hundreds pouring onto the streets, in grief, questioning the country's gun laws and demanding justice, Phil Journey, an NRA board member has come out to say that he would not support banning it limiting access to firearms. He instead said to prevent gun violence focus needs to be on better mental health care.
On the other hand, the NRA in an online statement said that the gun show will 'reflect on' the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and “pray for the victims, recognise our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”
The NRA said it was committed to "making our schools secure" in a brief statement that expressed sympathy for the victims but did not address that the 18-year-old gunman had been able to legally buy the assault rifle used in the mass shooting.
No surprise here
Shannon Watts, the founder of the gun-control group Moms Demand Action, said she isn't shocked the NRA gathering isn't being cancelled.
"The real question now is which elected officials will choose to side with violence and go kiss the ring in Houston this weekend instead of siding with communities crying out for public safety,” Watts stated.
Latest in a string of tragedies
The attack in Uvalde is only the latest in a string of deadly mass shootings in the United States this month. The most recent of shooting before Texas, occurred on May 14 in Buffalo, New York, when an 18-year-old self-declared white supremacist shot and killed ten people at a grocery store.
Despite the fact that mass shootings occur on a regular basis, successive attempts to modify gun laws in the US Congress have failed, enabling state and local governments to tighten – or lessen – their own restrictions.