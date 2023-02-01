USA winter storm disrupts life as roads become treacherous while flights are cancelled

The winter storm that began on Monday will prolong and continue to sweep the mid-South and souther plains of the US on Wednesday. Thousands of flights have already been cancelled as citizens battle power outages, rough terrain and scarcity of commodities.

The severe winter storm led to the cancellation of over 1000 flights on Monday. The fresh cancellations comes days after the entire aviation sector in the US came to a standstill due to a computer issue.

LaGuardia airport in New York was forced to issue a brief ground stop on Tuesday. Similar was the case at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in North Carolina and Kentucky respectively.

According to FlightAware data, 1,300 flights had been canceled as of early Wednesday.