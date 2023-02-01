USA winter storm disrupts life as roads become treacherous while flights are cancelled
The winter storm that began on Monday will prolong and continue to sweep the mid-South and souther plains of the US on Wednesday. Thousands of flights have already been cancelled as citizens battle power outages, rough terrain and scarcity of commodities.
The severe winter storm led to the cancellation of over 1000 flights on Monday. The fresh cancellations comes days after the entire aviation sector in the US came to a standstill due to a computer issue. LaGuardia airport in New York was forced to issue a brief ground stop on Tuesday. Similar was the case at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in North Carolina and Kentucky respectively. According to FlightAware data, 1,300 flights had been canceled
(Photograph:Reuters)
The icy conditions have disrupted life for thousands across the states of Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The roads have been coated with ice, making it impossible for people to drive cars
(Photograph:AFP)
Power outages across the mid-South has crippled the lives of citizens. Freezing rain, sleet and accumulating ice is posing problems when people are stepping out to scrimmage for daily life items. According to an NYT report, more than 45,000 customers in Texas were without power.
(Photograph:AFP)
More than 50 million Americans have been under some kind of winter weather warning. A prolonged ice storm is expected to impact a large swathe of area ranging from the southern plains to the Tennessee valley.
(Photograph:AFP)
Wednesday is expected to be the harshest day of the week as another surge of moisture was expected to add to the subfreezing conditions. More icy conditions will prevail, according to the National Weather Service.
