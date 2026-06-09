/‘It's idli, not id-slice’: Times when Shashi Tharoor went viral for defending his ‘noble idli’

Just a day before his “id-slice” tweet, Tharoor had a witty critique for a woman who called chai and idli the “best combination to ever exist”. He said he was “provoked” by the combo before disparaging the idli in the photo as not “A-grade”. He described it as “a bit too solid and dense”, “chewy and rubbery” and “not very appetising”. “Keep the chai in the cup and the idli on the plate—they’re both better off that way!” Tharoor concluded.