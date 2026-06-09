/From Gadar to Humraaz: Must-watch Ameesha Patel movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Ameesha Patel turned 52 on June 9. With memorable performances in blockbuster hit films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Gadar, and more, she has gained immense personality.
Ameesha Patel is an Indian actress known for her notable films such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and more. Her charismatic on-screen persona and remarkable performances are still remembered and have won a special place in audiences' hearts. She has achieved many milestones in her career and continues to be one of the celebrated stars.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
In the blockbuster romantic action, Ameesha Patel plays Sonia Saxena, an innocent girl who is in love with Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), who gets mysteriously killed. Later, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj, who helps her trace Rohit's killer.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Another hit of Ameesha Patel features her as Sakeena, a Muslim girl who gets married to Tara (Sunny Deol) during the partition. However, their happiness is short-lived when Sakina's father forces her to stay in Pakistan and separates her from Tara.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the romantic thriller, Ameesha Patel plays Priya, a singer who gets caught in a dangerous love triangle between her real-life boyfriend, Karan Malhotra (Akshaye Khanna), and a multimillionaire businessman, Raj Singhania (Bobby Deol).
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Patel stars as Durga in the romantic musical film opposite Arjun Rampal, who plays Rohit, and Bobby Deol as Raj. The story follows Durga, who is blind and loses her fiancé, Rohit, while she is getting her eye surgery. To cope with her pain, she finds solace in Raj. However, chaos ensues when Rohit returns from the dead.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In the second sequel, the actress reprises her role as Sakeena, mother of Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), who is captured and tortured by Pakistani General Hamid Iqbal. Sunny Deol as Tara Singh somehow manages to cross into Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Jeete.