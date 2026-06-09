/From Gadar to Humraaz: Must-watch Ameesha Patel movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

Patel stars as Durga in the romantic musical film opposite Arjun Rampal, who plays Rohit, and Bobby Deol as Raj. The story follows Durga, who is blind and loses her fiancé, Rohit, while she is getting her eye surgery. To cope with her pain, she finds solace in Raj. However, chaos ensues when Rohit returns from the dead.