/Sonam Kapoor birthday special: From Neerja to Raanjhanaa-7 best movies of the National Award-winning actress to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Sonam Kapoor turned 41 on June 9. While Sonam is better known for her style and charm, the actress has also earned immense love and recognition for starring in films such as Saawariya, Neerja, Aisha and more.
Sonam Kapoor is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. Delivering career-defining performances in movies like Neerja, Raanjhanaa, and many more, she has impressed audiences and earned awards, including the National Award.
Where to watch: YouTube and Amazon Prime Video
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama, Sonam Kapoor plays Sakina opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Her character is an innocent, elusive young Muslim woman awaiting her long-lost lover, Imaan. Meanwhile, Raj falls in love with her and goes to great lengths to win her heart.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sonam Kapoor garnered much acclaim for her finest performance as Neerja Bhanot, a 23-year-old flight purser who sacrificed her life while saving 359 passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked in 1986. The performance earned her a special Jury award at the National Awards 2017.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Sonam Kapoor plays Zoya Haider in the romance drama. After knowing that she likes someone from her community, Kundan (Dhanush) decides to let her go. However, when he realised she was lying about her fiancé's religion, he plotted a plan to win her back.
Where to watch: Netflix
Portraying a quirky, free-spirited physiotherapist, Sonam Kapoor plays Dr Mrinalini Chakravarty, also known as Milli. The royal family hired her to rehabilitate King Shekhar Singh Rathore, played by Aamir Raza Husain, who had been wheelchair-bound following an accident. Meanwhile, she falls for the young prince named Prince Vikram Singh Rathore (Fawad Khan), who is engaged to someone else.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Directed by R Balki, the social comedy-drama stars Kapoor as Pari Watia opposite Akshay Kumar as Lakshmikant Chauhan, who takes a pledge to bring a change in women's lives during their menstrual cycle. Thereafter, he creates a machine that can make affordable sanitary pads and raises awareness.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
This is a story about four girl-friends, including Kalindi Puri (Kareena Kapoor), Avni Sharma (Sonam Kapoor), Sakshi Soni (Swara Bhaskar), and Meera (Shikha Talsania). When one of the friends gets engaged, the group reunites in Delhi, leading to a journey of self-discovery, relationship complexities, and an unbreakable sisterhood.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The romantic drama follows Aisha Kapoor (Sonam Kapoor), a wealthy, well-meaning but intrusive Delhi socialite who loves playing matchmaker for her friends. A drastic turn comes when, in the process, she ruins her own relationship with close friends.