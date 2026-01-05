LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /USA attacked Venezuela: How much oil does Venezuela really have?

USA attacked Venezuela: How much oil does Venezuela really have?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 05, 2026, 01:45 IST | Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 01:45 IST

The US military captured President Maduro in a surprise 2026 raid. Washington now aims to tap Venezuela’s 303 billion barrels of oil, the world's largest reserves, to stabilise the nation.

US captures Nicolas Maduro
1 / 8
(Photograph: AI)

US captures Nicolas Maduro

The US military launched "Operation Absolute Resolve" on 3 January, 2026, to capture President Nicolas Maduro. The raid involved over 150 aircraft and targeted military installations in the capital city of Caracas.

World's largest oil reserves
2 / 8
(Photograph: AI)

World's largest oil reserves

Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves, estimated at approximately 303 billion barrels. This massive wealth accounts for nearly 17 per cent of the entire global oil supply.

Surpassing Saudi Arabia
3 / 8
(Photograph: Canva)

Surpassing Saudi Arabia

Venezuela's oil deposits are larger than those of Saudi Arabia, which holds around 297 billion barrels. Most of this wealth is located in the Orinoco Belt, containing heavy and extra-heavy crude.

Crumbling infrastructure
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Crumbling infrastructure

Despite its vast reserves, Venezuela's oil production has collapsed to around 1.1 million barrels per day. Years of mismanagement, underinvestment, and sanctions have left the industry in a state of decay.

Trump's plan for oil
5 / 8
(Photograph: AI)

Trump's plan for oil

President Trump stated the US will help fix Venezuela's broken infrastructure to start making money for the country. He noted that US oil companies would spend billions of dollars to modernise the energy sector.

Impact on global markets
6 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Impact on global markets

Oil prices are expected to rise as investors reassess risks following the military action in South America. Analysts suggest a U.S.-led overhaul could eventually stabilise global supplies in the long term.

History of production
7 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

History of production

In the 1970s, Venezuela produced 3.5 million barrels per day, representing over 7 per cent of global output. Production recently fell to just 1 per cent of global supply due to the ongoing economic crisis.

Transition and recovery
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Transition and recovery

The recovery depends on political stability and the return of major foreign investment to the fields.

Trending Photo

From bus driver to President: The story of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
10

From bus driver to President: The story of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

USA attacked Venezuela: How much oil does Venezuela really have?
8

USA attacked Venezuela: How much oil does Venezuela really have?

Who is Juan Orlando Hernández? How US pardoned one President and captured another on narco-terror charges
7

Who is Juan Orlando Hernández? How US pardoned one President and captured another on narco-terror charges

Was Rafale used? Here’s how RAF and French jets took out an ISIS underground facility in Syria
7

Was Rafale used? Here’s how RAF and French jets took out an ISIS underground facility in Syria

‘Paveway IV bombs’: RAF Typhoon fighter jets launch laser-guided missiles on ISIS tunnels in Syria
7

‘Paveway IV bombs’: RAF Typhoon fighter jets launch laser-guided missiles on ISIS tunnels in Syria