/US vs Venezuela: Trump says ‘War is a possibility’ as tensions escalate with Venezuela

In a phone interview with NBC News, US President Donald Trump has significantly escalated his rhetoric against Venezuela. Following a total naval blockade of sanctioned tankers, Trump refused to rule out a full-scale war, stating it is a “possibility.”
The US has already initiated a total naval blockade to stop sanctioned oil tankers from entering or leaving Venezuelan ports. This operation has led to the seizure of several vessels and multiple military strikes at sea.
Trump signalled that the US military will soon expand its operations beyond the Caribbean Sea. He stated that US land strikes on targets within Venezuela are expected to start "very soon."
During the interview, Trump declined to state if his ultimate goal is to remove Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro from power. Instead, he issued a warning, saying Maduro "knows exactly what I want" and "knows better than anybody."
The ongoing US naval pressure has already caused a massive drop in Venezuela's crude oil exports. Reports indicate that shipments have plummeted by over 75 per cent this month as tankers avoid the region.
The White House has designated the Venezuelan government as a foreign terrorist organisation to justify the increase in military pressure. This legal move allows the US to target regime infrastructure more aggressively.
As the US armada encircles Venezuela, regional leaders are warning of a potential humanitarian catastrophe. The international community remains on high alert as the prospect of land-based combat draws closer.