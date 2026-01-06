LOGIN
US vs Cuba: How Fidel Castro turned a US ally into a Cold War enemy

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 24:48 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 24:48 IST

Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution transformed Cuba from a close American partner into a Soviet ally, triggering a decades-long Cold War standoff.

The fall of Batista
(Photograph: AI)

The fall of Batista

Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution ended the rule of Fulgencio Batista, a leader who maintained deep ties with the United States. The takeover initially left Washington uncertain about the future of the Caribbean island.

Seizing American assets
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Seizing American assets

Tensions rose sharply when Castro began the nationalisation of US-owned sugar plantations and oil refineries. The US responded by cutting Cuban sugar imports, ending a long-standing trade partnership.

The Soviet trade pact
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Soviet trade pact

In 1960, Castro signed a landmark trade deal with the Soviet Union to sell sugar in exchange for oil and machinery. This move officially brought the Cold War to the doorstep of the United States.

The Bay of Pigs failure
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Bay of Pigs failure

In April 1961, a group of US-backed Cuban exiles attempted to invade the island to overthrow Castro. The operation failed miserably, pushing Castro to formally declare Cuba a socialist state.

The Cuban Missile Crisis
(Photograph: AI)

The Cuban Missile Crisis

The alliance with Moscow peaked in 1962 when the Soviet Union placed nuclear missiles on Cuban soil. This sparked a 13-day standoff that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.

Decades of sanctions
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Decades of sanctions

Following the breakdown of ties, the US imposed a comprehensive trade embargo on Havana. This blockade was designed to isolate the Castro government and remains a point of contention today.

A lasting Cold War legacy
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

A lasting Cold War legacy

Fidel Castro’s defiance turned a former tourism and trade hub into a permanent geopolitical rival. The shift redefined American foreign policy and security across the Western Hemisphere for over 50 years.

