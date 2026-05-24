/US tweaks new Green Card rules after backlash: CHECK how it offers relief to Indians and other foreign workers

The earlier USCIS policy triggered concern among Indian professionals in the US on H-1B visas, many of whom already face lengthy waits for employment-based green cards.

Under the previous system, applicants could stay in the US while waiting for visa backlogs to clear, particularly in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories, where Indians often face delays of 10 to 15 years.

However, the earlier USCIS memo instructed officials to treat Adjustment of Status as an “extraordinary” relief measure and prioritise consular processing, raising fears that many applicants could be forced to leave the US and complete their green card process from India.