/US tried to shoot down this jet 100 times, failed every time! Here’s why

Explore the story of the A-10 Warthog, a legendary close air support jet known for its toughness and battlefield success. Its legacy is far from ordinary.
The A-10 Thunderbolt II, nicknamed the Warthog, is a US Air Force icon. Built for close air support, it’s known for its 30mm GAU-8 cannon and rugged design. A viral claim suggests the US tried to shoot it down 100 times and failed every time. Is this true? Let’s dive into the story of this tank-killing jet and uncover the truth behind its durability.
The A-10 was created in the 1970s to destroy Soviet tanks. Its titanium “bathtub” protects the pilot, and redundant systems keep it flying even after heavy damage. The jet can withstand 23mm projectiles and has self-sealing fuel tanks. This durability led to tales of invincibility, but did the US test it 100 times?
No official records confirm the US tried to shoot down the A-10 100 times. The claim likely stems from its combat record, where it survived intense enemy fire. During the Gulf War, A-10s flew 8,100 sorties, with only seven lost to enemy action. Many returned with heavy damage, fuelling myths of invulnerability.
In 2003, Captain Kim Campbell landed her A-10 after taking over 100 hits over Baghdad. With no hydraulics, she used manual reversion to safely return. During Desert Storm, A-10s destroyed 987 tanks and even shot down two helicopters. These feats show why the Warthog seems unkillable.
The A-10’s low speed and manoeuvrability let it dodge threats better than faster jets. Its GAU-8 cannon, firing 3,900 rounds per minute, devastates ground targets. Redundant systems mean it can lose an engine or wing and still fly. These features make the “100 failed attempts” story believable, even if unproven.
Despite its prowess, the US Air Force plans to retire the A-10 by 2030, replacing it with F-35s. Critics argue no jet matches the Warthog’s close air support role. In 2024, 39 A-10s were sent to the boneyard, sparking debate. Ground troops love the Warthog, but modern air defences challenge its relevance.
The A-10 Warthog remains a legend, loved by ground forces for saving lives. The “100 failed attempts” tale may be exaggerated, however, its combat record proves its toughness. As retirement looms, the Warthog’s legacy as a fearless, tank-busting jet endures. Will its story inspire future aircraft designs?