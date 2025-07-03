The decision, taken quietly in June by the Pentagon’s policy chief Elbridge Colby, also covers 155mm artillery shells, Stinger missiles.
On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced a pause in deliveries of advanced weapons systems to Ukraine, including Patriot air defence systems, Hellfire missiles, and GMLRS rockets. This move follows concerns about dwindling US stockpiles and a policy shift prioritising domestic readiness. The decision, taken quietly in June by the Pentagon’s policy chief Elbridge Colby, also covers 155mm artillery shells, Stinger missiles, and F-16 air-to-air munitions, according to The Guardian.
The announcement came days after Ukraine endured the largest aerial bombardment of the war to date. Over one night, Russia launched 477 drones and 60 missiles across Ukrainian cities, according to Kyiv’s air force. The scale of the attack again brought focus on Ukraine's urgent need for air defence systems. Kyiv warned that halting weapon deliveries would embolden Russian forces and weaken Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.
The Patriot (MIM-104) system is the US Army’s most advanced long-range air defence. It counters ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and aircraft, with interceptor missiles that can reach over 24 km in altitude and strike targets up to 160 km away. Patriots rely on powerful radars, mobile launchers, and engagement control centres. Operated by several US allies, Patriots have been in combat use since the Gulf War.
The AGM-114 Hellfire is a short-range, laser-guided missile used for air-to-ground strikes. Originally developed to counter Soviet tanks, it is now deployed from helicopters, drones, and aircraft. Hellfires are capable of striking armoured vehicles, bunkers, and helicopters. They are a key component in Ukraine’s defence against ground threats.
The Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) is a GPS/INS-guided surface-to-surface missile system with a range of 15 to 84 km. Its precision and range make it essential for targeting enemy positions. The extended-range variant reaches over 150 km. Fired from M142 HIMARS or M270 launchers, GMLRS has been a crucial part of Ukraine’s battlefield operations.
The FIM-92 Stinger is a man-portable air defence system used by US and allied forces since 1981. Lightweight and shoulder-fired, it targets low-flying aircraft and helicopters with infrared guidance. It has a range of 8 km and can hit targets up to 3,500 metres in altitude. Stingers have been vital in countering Russian air assaults.
Kyiv has criticised the US decision, warning it could shift the balance on the ground. While the White House cited national security and logistics, the halt could allow Russia to intensify attacks with less risk of interception. Ukraine’s reliance on Western-supplied air defence highlights how battlefield dynamics could now tilt further in Moscow’s favour if alternative support is not secured.