  • /US shot its own fighter jet, another fell from deck and collided with its own ship! All about the declassified USS Truman's 2025 mission details

Published: Dec 05, 2025, 14:12 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 14:12 IST

1. What the Mission Was
1. What the Mission Was

The Truman, along with its accompanying ships and aircraft, was deployed in late 2024 to the Red Sea / Middle East region. Its mission: to protect shipping lanes and counter attacks from rebel forces (Houthi rebels) in Yemen. During this deployment, the carrier group carried out strikes and defensive patrols.

2. Friendly-Fire Incident: US Ship Shot Down Its Own Jet
2. Friendly-Fire Incident: US Ship Shot Down Its Own Jet

In December 2024, one of the carrier’s escort ships, USS Gettysburg, mis-identified two returning US fighter jets as hostile missiles and fired on them. As a result, one of the jets was shot down. The pilots safely ejected. The error was blamed on malfunctioning identification systems, poor situational awareness, and fatigued crew.

3. Jet Fell Off the Carrier Amid Evasive Maneuver
3. Jet Fell Off the Carrier Amid Evasive Maneuver

In April 2025, while the carrier was reportedly making a sudden evasive turn to dodge incoming missile or drone fire, one jet being towed inside the hangar bay slipped and rolled off the deck, plunging into the sea. The aircraft and the small towing tractor were lost. The crew escaped unharmed. Investigators pointed to improper brake function, insufficient deck safety measures, and lack of communication before the turn.

4. Another Jet Lost Because of Landing Gear Failure
4. Another Jet Lost Because of Landing Gear Failure

In May 2025, a second fighter jet trying to land on the carrier failed to catch the “arresting cable”, the mechanism that helps jets land on a moving ship. Because the cable system was worn out and improperly maintained, the jet could not be halted and ended up falling off the deck into the sea. The pilots ejected safely. Investigators described this as a preventable maintenance failure.

5. Carrier-Ship Collision in Crowded Waters
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. Carrier-Ship Collision in Crowded Waters

Earlier in 2025, during a transit near a busy maritime route (near the Suez Canal), the Truman collided with a merchant vessel. The investigation found the collision was caused by navigational errors, excessive speed, and insufficient safety protocols, reportedly exacerbated by fatigue and misjudgment on the carrier’s bridge.

6. Why These Mishaps Happened — Root Causes
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Why These Mishaps Happened — Root Causes

The Navy’s reports pointed to several overlapping problems:

  • Crew fatigue and overwork: long, intense deployment with little rest.
  • Poor maintenance and degraded equipment: systems like arresting gear and jet-identification sensors failed due to wear and inadequate upkeep.
  • Procedural lapses and communication breakdowns: orders were sometimes rushed or not properly conveyed, especially during high-pressure moments like missile attacks or evasive actions.
7. Outcome — Losses and Reforms Ahead
(Photograph: AFP)

7. Outcome — Losses and Reforms Ahead

The Navy lost three multimillion-dollar fighter jets during this deployment. Thankfully, no deaths were reported, all crew safely ejected or escaped. The incidents triggered internal investigations and disciplinary actions. The Navy said it would review and strengthen training, maintenance, and operational protocols to prevent similar failures.

