/US shot its own fighter jet, another fell from deck and collided with its own ship! All about the declassified USS Truman's 2025 mission details

The Truman, along with its accompanying ships and aircraft, was deployed in late 2024 to the Red Sea / Middle East region. Its mission: to protect shipping lanes and counter attacks from rebel forces (Houthi rebels) in Yemen. During this deployment, the carrier group carried out strikes and defensive patrols.
In December 2024, one of the carrier’s escort ships, USS Gettysburg, mis-identified two returning US fighter jets as hostile missiles and fired on them. As a result, one of the jets was shot down. The pilots safely ejected. The error was blamed on malfunctioning identification systems, poor situational awareness, and fatigued crew.
In April 2025, while the carrier was reportedly making a sudden evasive turn to dodge incoming missile or drone fire, one jet being towed inside the hangar bay slipped and rolled off the deck, plunging into the sea. The aircraft and the small towing tractor were lost. The crew escaped unharmed. Investigators pointed to improper brake function, insufficient deck safety measures, and lack of communication before the turn.
In May 2025, a second fighter jet trying to land on the carrier failed to catch the “arresting cable”, the mechanism that helps jets land on a moving ship. Because the cable system was worn out and improperly maintained, the jet could not be halted and ended up falling off the deck into the sea. The pilots ejected safely. Investigators described this as a preventable maintenance failure.
Earlier in 2025, during a transit near a busy maritime route (near the Suez Canal), the Truman collided with a merchant vessel. The investigation found the collision was caused by navigational errors, excessive speed, and insufficient safety protocols, reportedly exacerbated by fatigue and misjudgment on the carrier’s bridge.
The Navy’s reports pointed to several overlapping problems:
The Navy lost three multimillion-dollar fighter jets during this deployment. Thankfully, no deaths were reported, all crew safely ejected or escaped. The incidents triggered internal investigations and disciplinary actions. The Navy said it would review and strengthen training, maintenance, and operational protocols to prevent similar failures.