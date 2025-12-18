The US naval buildup and Venezuela’s militia mobilisation have created a high-risk standoff. As elite SEALs face local Colectivos, the threat of an urban sniper war looms over the Caribbean.
The U.S. has launched Operation Southern Spear, deploying the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford just 280 miles from the Venezuelan coast. This fleet includes a nuclear submarine and multiple personnel to enforce a total oil blockade.
President Trump has stated that the conflict could move on land to target designated narco-terrorist groups. He has officially authorised the CIA to conduct lethal operations inside Venezuela against these foreign terrorist organisations.
President Nicolás Maduro has mobilised the Independence 200 plan, activating 284 battlefront locations across the country. He has called on 4.5 million militia members to prepare for a "war of resistance" against foreign intervention.
U.S. Navy SEALs are world-renowned for precision sniping and unconventional warfare in complex environments. They are currently deployed in the region, bringing unmatched experience from global combat zones to the Caribbean theatre.
U.S. special forces utilise the Mk 13 sniper rifle and sophisticated night-vision optics for long-range engagements. Their high-tech laser designators and ballistic computers allow for extreme accuracy in both rural and urban settings.
The Colectivos are pro-government armed groups that act as a primary line of local surveillance and security. They are now being integrated into the national defence strategy to serve as the backbone of urban guerrilla units.
Unlike foreign forces, the Colectivos possess deep knowledge of Venezuela’s complex barrio terrain and local infrastructure. They are armed with assault rifles and grenades, focusing on hit-and-run tactics to stall conventional military advances.
Venezuelan civilian militias are receiving urgent firearms training at military barracks to prepare for "sniper war" scenarios. These drills focus on urban concealment and using small-unit tactics to target high-value assets in city centres.
The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the mounting military pressure and reports of extrajudicial strikes. Venezuela has formally requested emergency sessions to address what it calls international piracy and violations of sovereignty.