/US, Russia, India and More: 6 nations racing to build wingman drones that could outsmart fighter pilots

The age of solo fighter jets seems to be ending. Air forces worldwide are developing loyal wingman drones, which are uncrewed combat aircraft designed to operate alongside manned fighters. A loyal wingman can work either autonomously or semi-autonomously. These drones can undertake reconnaissance, electronic warfare, or even offensive strikes, reducing risk to pilots while also enhancing the flexibility of the mission. Unlike the conventional drones in service, the loyal wingmen are built to match the pace and tactics of frontline fighters.
The United States is a leader in loyal wingman development. The Skyborg programme, managed by the US Air Force Research Laboratory, is a program designed to develop an AI-driven, autonomous computer 'brain' that can fly unmanned aircraft, in tandem with manned fighter jets, it focuses on autonomy and mission systems for uncrewed aircraft. It matured into the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. A key platform is the Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie, a high-performance, low-cost and stealthy UCAV designed to operate with F-22 Raptors and F-35 Lightning IIs, developed by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. Valkyrie has demonstrated autonomous flight, payload deployment, and integration with manned fighter operations. The XQ-58A has a maximum speed of Mach 0.85 and a range of about 2,200 nautical miles.
Australia’s Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, developed under the Airpower Teaming System programme, can operate alongside manned fighters for reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and strike missions. The Ghost Bat has completed multiple flight tests demonstrating autonomous operations, formation flying, and coordination with RAAF manned aircraft.
China is rapidly advancing its ‘loyal wingman’ unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program, with key platforms like the Feihong FH-97A and GJ-11 Sharp Sword. FH-97 has been described as the world’s first combat-ready ‘loyal wingman,’ according to the South China Morning Post. Reports from Global Times indicate that multiple new types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were also showcased during China’s V-Day military parade.
Russian drone developer Kronstadt has been working on the Grom combat drone (UCAV). The Grom, which means ‘Thunder’ is the second type of loyal wingman aircraft developed by Russia after the Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik-B (Hunter). These UCAVs are being designed to be paired with manned fighters like Su-35 and Su-57.
India’s CATS Warrior, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and unveiled at Aero India 2025, is a full-scale loyal wingman prototype. It features stealth, twin engines with a serpentine air intake, and internal weapon bays carrying DRDO SAAWs and air-to-air missiles. The full scale model of the unmanned combat aircraft was recently displayed at Aero India 2025, it is intended to support platforms such as the Tejas, Su-30MKI, and the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
Actively developing these technologies, with a focus on integrating them with the Tempest/Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) fighter. On Saturday, the UK Ministry of Defence has advanced Project NYX, a programme to develop futuristic helicopter drones that will operate alongside Apache attack helicopters. Seven British industry partners including Anduril, BAE Systems, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin UK, Syos, Tekever, thales, have been selected to design and prototype the uncrewed systems. These drones, intended as loyal wingmen, will conduct reconnaissance, strike, surveillance and electronic warfare in complex battlefields, with initial capability targeted by 2030
Other countries developing loyal wingman systems include Japan, South Korea, and Turkey. Each is pursuing aircraft capable of manned-unmanned teaming, demonstrating the global nature of this technological evolution in air combat.