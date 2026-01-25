/US, Russia, India and More: 6 nations racing to build wingman drones that could outsmart fighter pilots

The United States is a leader in loyal wingman development. The Skyborg programme, managed by the US Air Force Research Laboratory, is a program designed to develop an AI-driven, autonomous computer 'brain' that can fly unmanned aircraft, in tandem with manned fighter jets, it focuses on autonomy and mission systems for uncrewed aircraft. It matured into the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. A key platform is the Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie, a high-performance, low-cost and stealthy UCAV designed to operate with F-22 Raptors and F-35 Lightning IIs, developed by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. Valkyrie has demonstrated autonomous flight, payload deployment, and integration with manned fighter operations. The XQ-58A has a maximum speed of Mach 0.85 and a range of about 2,200 nautical miles.