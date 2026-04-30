/US returns over 650 stolen artefacts worth $14 million to India

US authorities have announced the return of 657 stolen artefacts worth millions to India. The pieces, linked to trafficking networks, include historically significant pieces like a sandstone figure of deity Ganesha.
US authorities have announced the return of 657 antiquities, collectively valued at nearly $14 million, to India. The announcement was made by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. on Tuesday (Apr 28).
The items were formally handed over to India during a ceremony held in New York, attended by Consul Rajlakshmi Kadam from the Consulate General of India in New York.
The pieces were recovered following several ongoing investigations into criminal trafficking networks, including those of alleged antiquities trafficker Subhash Kapoor and convicted trafficker Nancy Wiener.
District Attorney Bragg said in a press release, “The scale of the trafficking networks that targeted cultural heritage in India is massive, as demonstrated by the return of more than 600 pieces today.” He emphasised that there is “more work to be done” to return stolen artefacts to the country.
The restitution reportedly took place in three phases with 612 pieces returned in November 2024, 26 in July 2025 and the latest set of 19 on 28 April.
The returned antiquities include a bronze figure of Avalokiteshvara, seated on an inscribed double-lotus base over a lion-flanked throne. The Avalokiteshvara, valued at $2 million, was stolen from a museum in Raipur in 1952 before being located and seized by US authorities in 2025
Another significant piece being restituted is a sandstone figure of a dancing Ganesha, which was stolen from a temple in Madhya Pradesh and trafficked to New York. The Ganesha figure was later purchased in an auction by a collector who surrendered it to the US office in early 2026.