US Presidential Elections 2024: List of top Republican contenders in the race

The United States 2024 presidential election is still a year away, but the race towards the White House has begun already. Many Republican challengers have thrown their names in the hat. Here is the list of the contenders.

Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump, who in recent months has been embroiled in one controversy after the other, is formally a contender in the race to White House. The 2024 elections will be his third run for presidency. He much-anticipated launch of campaign happened on November 15, 2022.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy launched his 2024 presidential campaign with a promise to put merit back and end dependence on China. He recently made news by embracing Bitcoin as a campaign donation and unveiling a proposal to loosen tax restrictions on Bitcoin mining in the United States.

Tim Scott

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott launched his campaign to become the first Black Republican President of the United States on May 22nd. He has pledged to fight a return to the American way of life, which he claims was under threat from Joe Biden's Democrats. At 57 years old, Scott brings an inspiring life story to his campaign, having overcome poverty in a single-parent household to become one of the nation's most influential conservatives.

Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence, on Wednesday (June 7) officially announced his entry into the 2024 presidential election. With his announcement, Pence joined an already crowded field that includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, his one-time boss Donald Trump, and others.

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has entered the fray to win Republican Party nomination to run in US Presidential Election 2024. Christie filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday (June 6).



Ron DeSantis

DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on May 24, vowing to lead Americans into a new era of success and fight for their freedoms. Within the GOP, despite Trump's larger-than-life image, DeSantis remains the best hope for anti-Trump forces. DeSantis’ rising profile among Republicans and fundraising skills make him one of the biggest threats to Trump who appears to be rattled by his presence.

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Republican governor and Donald Trump’s then-ambassador to the United Nations made the announcement that she will run for the presidential elections in 2024 on Februray 14. If elected, the 51-year-old would be the nation's first female president and the first US president of Indian descent. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley grew up enduring racist taunts in a small South Carolina town and has long referenced that impact on her personal and political views.

Asa Hutchinson

Former two-term Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his run for the presidential race in April during an interview with ABC News. A practicing lawyer in Arkansas' Fort Smith for 21 years, Hutchinson has reportedly handled more than 100 jury trials.

Glenn Youngkin

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder announced presidential bid in the month of April. “America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President,” his tweet read.

