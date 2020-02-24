US President Donald Trump's two-day India visit

Tour of Taj Mahal

The US president arrived at Taj Mahal in Agra around 5:05pm along with his wife.

They were briefed by an ASI official who informed them about the history of the iconic structure.

He also signed the visitors register at the monument in which he wrote that "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India".

(Photograph:AFP)