US President Donald Trump's two-day India visit

The meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was the second full fledged discussion since the American leader took charge in January 2017.

Departed from India

The US President departed from India around 10 pm on February 25 after having dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was hosted by President Ramnath Kovind and his wife.

Joint press conference

PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump addressed a joint press conference.

They emphasized upon the the special relationship between India and the USA and also agreed to open negotiations on a big trade deal.

US President addressed media

In his press addressal, the US President said that ''Melania and I have been awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people. We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state (of PM Modi) showed us upon arrival. Our visit to India has been very productive''.

PM Modi addressed media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media at Hyderabad House.

He said that ''today we discussed every important aspect of US-India partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade or people to people ties''.

 

Bilateral talk underway

Bilateral talk is being held between the US President and the Indian Prime Minister at the Hyderabad house.

Addressed students

Melania addressed the students of the government school. She said ''namaste! It's a beautiful school. Thank you for welcoming me with a traditional dance performance. This is my first visit to India, people here are so welcoming and so kind''.

Melania at Delhi government school

US First Lady Melania Trump arrived at a government school in South Delhi's Moti Bagh area.

She met and interacted with the students.

She will be spending about an hour here to experience first hand the 'happiness curriculum' that is being taught here.

Arrived at Hyderabad House

Trump and Melania have arrived at the Hyderabad House in Delhi, where bilateral talks will be held between India and the United States.

Planted tree

The US President and the First Lady Melania Trump planted a tree in the compound of Raj Ghat where they paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Wrote in visitor's book

Trump and Melania wrote in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat.

They wrote ''The America people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India - the mission of the great Mahatma Gandhi - this is a tremendous honor!''.

Paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

He laid a wreath and observed silence for a minute.

Guard of honour

Trump was given the traditional tri-service Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ceremonial reception

The US President and the First Lady Melania Trump accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi arrived

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan. US President Donald Trump will be accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Return to Delhi

Trump and Melania returned to Delhi after visiting Agra, for the second-leg of their India tour.

Departed from Agra

The POTUS has departed to Delhi from Agra.

Right before his departure, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented him large portrait of the 'Taj Mahal'.

He will arrive at the Palam Air Force station in Delhi around 7.30 pm.

Tour of Taj Mahal

The US president arrived at Taj Mahal in Agra around 5:05pm along with his wife.

They were briefed by an ASI official who informed them about the history of the iconic structure.

He also signed the visitors register at the monument in which he wrote that "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India".

Welcomed by state authorities

They were received at the Agra airport by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around 4:30 pm.

Before leaving for the Taj Mahal, they witnessed the performance by some artists at the airport.

Arrived in Agra

The Airforce One landed in Agra around 4:20pm.

US President travelled from Ahmedabad to Agra in an C-32A aircraft (Boeing 757) which is smaller than the aircraft in which he arrived at Ahmedabad which was Boeing 747 Jumbo.

Reached Motera Stadium

Trump and his wife along with Prime Minister Modi reached the Motera cricket stadium at 1:05pm to attend the 'Namaste Trump' rally.

The leaders addressed the jam-packed stadium after singing the national anthems of there respective nations.

En route Motera stadium

After a roadshow of 22 kms, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached the Motera cricket stadium.

Signed visitor's book

Trump also signed the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram.

He wrote ''to my great friend Prime Minister Modi, thank you for this wonderful visit''. 

It was also signed by his wife Melania.

 

Spun churkha

Trump tried his hand at spinning the churkha at Sabarmati Ashram.

He also paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Cultural program

Cultural dancers performed Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in front of the US President and the First lady to display India's rich cultural heritage.

Warm welcome

PM Narendra Modi arrived personally to receive the US President and welcomed him with a warm embrace.

Arrived in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport around 11:43am on Monday.

 

