US President Donald Trump's two-day India visit

The meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was the second full fledged discussion since the American leader took charge in January 2017.
In his press addressal, the US President said that ''Melania and I have been awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people. We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state (of PM Modi) showed us upon arrival. Our visit to India has been very productive''.
(Photograph:ANI)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrived at a government school in South Delhi's Moti Bagh area.
She met and interacted with the students.
She will be spending about an hour here to experience first hand the 'happiness curriculum' that is being taught here.
(Photograph:ANI)
The US president arrived at Taj Mahal in Agra around 5:05pm along with his wife.
They were briefed by an ASI official who informed them about the history of the iconic structure.
He also signed the visitors register at the monument in which he wrote that "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India".
(Photograph:AFP)