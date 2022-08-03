US next generation drone strikes: How AFADS scan targets using AI precision

Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:19 PM(IST)

Both the US Army and Navy are reportedly developing autonomous platforms to target enemies amid changes linked to war strategy worldwide.

Zawahiri stood on the balcony as US hellfire missiles hit compound

Two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone killed the leader of al Qaeda, causing surprisingly little damage beyond the target, suggesting they may be a version of the missile shrouded in secrecy and used by the United States to avoid non-combatant casualties.

Officials said the missiles killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri while he stood on a balcony at his home in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, over the weekend in the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

A senior administration official told reporters two Hellfire missiles were fired from an unmanned aerial vehicle at Zawahiri. US officials said no one else was killed or wounded in the attack.

US officials said the CIA was responsible for the strike.

(Photograph:AFP)