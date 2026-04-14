/US naval blockade of Iran: How many tankers passed through Strait of Hormuz on day one? This is what tracking data show

Among them was a Chinese-owned, US-sanctioned tanker that successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel Rich Starry, a medium-range tanker, is carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol, according to data. It loaded the cargo at its previous port of call, Hamriyah in the UAE, the data showed. Rich Starry is understood to be the first vessel to pass through the strait and exit the Gulf since the blockade began, according to LSEG and Kpler tracking data, according to Reuters. The Chinese-owned tanker is also reported to have a Chinese crew on board, the data showed.