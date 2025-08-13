/US National Guard troops seen on the streets of Washington DC after Trump's federal takeover - Pics

The attack on MAGA supporter prompted US President Donald Trump to impose federal law in Washington, DC. Today, the US National Guard troops were seen on the streets of DC
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced he will deploy approximately 800 National Guard troops to Washington, DC, and federalise the city's police to end crime and make the city safe
On Wednesday, the US Army's National Guard were seen on the streets of Washington DC, as part of President Donald Trump's law and order crackdown on the American capital. The president also said that he is declaring a public safety emergency in DC
Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi is overseeing the operations for the deployment of the National Guard in the capital. Trump said he would deploy 800 National Guard troops in DC. “When you walk down the street, you’re going to see police or you’re going to see FBI agents,” Trump said
Trump on Sunday claimed the district was “one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World," although the Justice Department said that the crime rate fell to a 30-year low last year. He had earlier deployed troops in Los Angeles
According to Home Rule Act, Trump must notify certain members of Congress within 48 hours about the reason for taking over control of the police and the estimated timeline for federal control. Trump said he would make the "appropriate" notifications to Congress and the mayor's office.