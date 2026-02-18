/Trump announces first Japan investments under trade deal: How it helps US counter China?

Months after sealing a trade deal with Japan, US President Donald Trump has announced a first tranche of investments by Japan from the $550 billion promised by Tokyo in the deal. The commitments of $36 billion for three infrastructure projects came as Japan comes under pressure to deliver on its pledges made in 2025 in return for lower US trade tariffs. Under the trade deal, Tokyo had agreed to invest $550 billion through 2029 "to rebuild and expand core American industries," according to the White House. The pledge was made in exchange for reducing threatened US tariffs of 25 percent to 15 percent on Japanese imports.