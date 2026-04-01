/'Iran-aligned group...': US issues first response to kidnapping of American journalist in Iraq; one suspect held, vehicle found

An American journalist, working with Al-Monitor, was kidnapped in Baghdad amid rising US-Iran tensions. The US Department of State is working for her release, while Iraqi forces have arrested a suspect linked to Kataib Hezbollah.
Amid ongoing Iran-US war, an American journalist has been kidnapped in Iraq's Baghdad on Tuesday (Mar 31) by a suspected Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group, the United States said. The journalist is reported to an American freelance journalist and contributor to Al-Monitor. In its first response on the dangerous incident, the US Department of State said that it is investigating the case and noting that she was previously warned about security risks in the region.
Dylan Johnson, the US assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, wrote on X that America is working to ensure her release "as soon as possible". The State Department said it had warned the journalist of security risks and was working to ensure the American's release. “An individual with ties to the Iranian-aligned militia group Kataib Hezballah believed to be involved in the kidnapping has been taken into custody by Iraqi authorities,” Johnson wrote on X. The United States has warned Americans of rising risks in Iraq, where Iran has sway over several Shia armed groups, after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Johnson said that the State Department had "fulfilled our duty" to warn the journalist about threats and reiterated a warning for Americans to leave Iraq. "The State Department strongly advise all Americans, including members of the press, to adhere to all travel advisories," he said.
The Iraqi government confirmed that a foreign female journalist has been abducted. According to a report by The Hill, authorities are currently focused on locating the victim and securing her release. Iraq's Interior Ministry stated that security units engaged in a high-speed pursuit of the kidnappers. The chase resulted in the interception of a vehicle, which reportedly overturned as the perpetrators attempted to flee the scene. Following the crash, security forces successfully apprehended one of the suspects and impounded a vehicle used in the crime. "The Ministry affirms that efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining individuals involved, secure the release of the kidnapped journalist, and take all necessary legal measures against all those involved in this criminal act, in accordance with the law," the ministry said in a statement.
West Asia-focused news outlet Al-Monitor issued an urgent appeal for the safe return of its freelance reporter. In an official statement, the organisation said, "We are deeply alarmed by the kidnapping. We call for her safe and immediate release." The outlet noted that they "stand by her vital reporting from the region and call for her swift return to continue her important work." They identified the journalist as Shelly Kittleson. There has been no confirmation about her identity by the US authorities.
The group, Kataib Hezbollah, is a powerful militia with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to The Hill, the group previously held Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov for over two years. Tsurkov, who was eventually liberated through US intervention, has since provided harrowing accounts of the torture and sexual assault she faced during her captivity. The militia is described as having been founded on anti-American sentiment, with the explicit goal of driving US forces from Iraq. Despite this hostile agenda, the group is reportedly partially funded by the Iraqi government.