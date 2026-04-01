/'Iran-aligned group...': US issues first response to kidnapping of American journalist in Iraq; one suspect held, vehicle found

Dylan Johnson, the US assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, wrote on X that America is working to ensure her release "as soon as possible". The State Department said it had warned the journalist of security risks and was working to ensure the American's release. “An individual with ties to the Iranian-aligned militia group Kataib Hezballah believed to be involved in the kidnapping has been taken into custody by Iraqi authorities,” Johnson wrote on X. The United States has warned Americans of rising risks in Iraq, where Iran has sway over several Shia armed groups, after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Johnson said that the State Department had "fulfilled our duty" to warn the journalist about threats and reiterated a warning for Americans to leave Iraq. "The State Department strongly advise all Americans, including members of the press, to adhere to all travel advisories," he said.